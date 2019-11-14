MIP Cancun Will Screen ‘A Miracle’ And ‘Orphans of a Nation’

MIP Cancun will feature screenings of the Turkish series A Miracle and the Brazilian drama Orphans of a Nation.

Produced by MF Productions and distributed by Madd Entertainment, A Miracle (pictured) is a local adaptation of The Good Doctor, following a doctor with savant syndrome who joins an elite pediatric unit. The screening will take place on November 20. The Globo drama Orphans of a Nation tells the story of a young Syrian woman who marries a powerful sheik then flees to a distant land to start a new life. The series will screen on November 21.

The sixth edition of MIP Cancun will take place from November 20-22, 2019.