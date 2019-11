Kanal D Commissions Local Version Of ‘House M.D.’

Kanal D ordered a local version of the U.S. scripted series House M.D. from Karga Seven Pictures Turkey.

The Turkish arm of the U.S. production company Karge Seven Pictures had picked up the rights to House M.D. from NBCUniversal International Formats. The Turkish adaptation, titled Hekimoglu, will premiere on Kanal D and will star Timuçin Esen in the lead role.

The U.S. series was originally produced by Universal Television for Fox.