FilmRise Secures North American Rights To ‘Browse’

FilmRise acquired the North American rights to Browse from BoulderLight Pictures.

The feature thriller follows Richard Coleman, played by Lukas Haas, who has become convinced that his identity has been hacked. Mario Carvalhal wrote Browse, and Mike Testin directed, shot, and edited it. The film’s producers are J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight, with Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs serving as co-producers.

Bravos Pictures will oversee international sales.