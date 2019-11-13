DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: Mondo TV Content Preview

Mondo TV‘s lineup is comprised of the adventures of superheroes, groups of friends, and young princesses.

In MeteoHeroes, Fulmen, Nix, Nubes, Pluvia, Thermo, and Ventum discover their supernatural powers of controlling the weather and atmospheric phenomena. Season one of Robot Trains (pictured) portrays the adventures of Kay and his friends, while season two depicts Kay’s journey in Rail World.

YooHoo to the Rescue focuses on a group of friends who are on a mission to help endangered animals in order to return to their magical home of Yootopia. Set in fictional Carrot Town, Invention Story finds a freethinking rabbit and a clever fox butting heads while making up inventions.

Season three of Sissi The Young Empress continues to show the life of the title princess as she helps people and animals achieve harmony on the Schönbrunn Palace grounds. DISCOP Johannesburg Viewing Box A / MIP Cancun Co-production Forum