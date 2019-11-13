DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: MISTCO Content Preview

MISTCO distributes a diverse array of Turkish drama series from TRT’s portfolio.

In Melek: A Mother’s Struggle (pictured), a powerful woman sacrifices everything to protect her children. My Champion depicts Kafkas as he is forced back into the boxing ring when he learns his son has the same disease as his recently deceased wife.

Romantic drama Hold My Hand shows Azra struggling after her father passed away and her brother has gone missing. She meets Mrs. Feride, who introduces her to Cenk. It is love at first sight for Aziz and Feride in Beloved. But their fathers, who are sworn enemies, turn them into pawns in a filthy game.

Crime drama The Circle tells the complicated dynamic between Kaan and Cihangir, who are coming to terms with their interrelated pasts while balancing the demands of a criminal organization.