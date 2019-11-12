DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: The Africa Channel Content Preview

The Africa Channel is showcasing English-language TV series and specials focused on the African continent.

In travel series World Wide Nate (pictured), Nate’s adventures through Africa will encourage viewers to pack their bags to join the fun or watch vicariously from their seats. Food and lifestyle series Minjiba Entertains presents Nigerian food blogger Minjiba Cookey, who shares recipes for African fusion cuisine.

Celebrity chef May Yacoubi takes viewers on culinary journey in May’s Kitchen, filled with personal stories and authentic recipes celebrating North African and Mediterranean cuisine. Reality competition My Design Rules places three interior design duos to compete in transforming three white-box apartments into dream homes.

The Yard is a drama series about an emerging rap artist who treads a delicate path between crime and fame in order to pursue his hip-hop dreams. DISCOP Johannesburg Stand 29/30