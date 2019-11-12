DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: ATV Distribution Content Preview

ATV Distribution has an exciting lineup of drama series, leading off with Hercai. The drama revolves around Reyyan and Miran, whose marriage ends when Miran remembers how Reyyan’s father killed his parents.

In Love and Secrets (pictured), Sevda steals money in order to rescue her brother, who has been taken hostage by a drug gang. Lifeline follows Nefes, a child bride, who was sold to a businessman named Mustafa and encountered domestic violence.

Drama series Grand Family introduces Hizir, a family man trying to keep the balance between his family members, his wife, and his mistress. All the while, he also tries to keep his family out of his mafia affairs. In Don’t Leave Me, Arzu is alarmed by her old friend, Esin, who threatens to reveal the truth about the real father of Tarik, one of Arzu’s sons. MIP Cancun Table 14