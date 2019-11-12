DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: ABS-CBN Corporation Content Preview

ABS-CBN brings dramas by the ton.

Family drama The Blood Sisters portrays a wealthy couple who enlists their housekeeper, Adele, to carry their baby for them. She births triplets – one for her, one for them, and another who is abandoned. Asintado follows two sisters who were separated by tragedy yet end up in a brutal rivalry.

In Forever My Love, Gabriel Viloria develops a special bond with Bianca, a promising athlete, but the two lose touch. Former lovers Romina and Carlos each have their own rags-to-riches tale to tell when they marry different partners in family drama The Heiress (pictured).

The Killer Bride tells the story of the vengeful ghost of Camila Dela Torre, a woman who was found by her fiancé in a bloody wedding dress. DISCOP Johannesburg Stand 24