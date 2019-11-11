VideoAge’s November Issue Now Available

VideoAge‘s November issue is now available online and will be distributed in print next week at both DISCOP Johannesburg and MIP Cancun.

The monthly edition includes features on the film and television industry in the African and Caribbean regions, the Canadian animation sector, and the most recent edition of MIPCOM. Additionally, there is a preview story on MIP Cancun and an overview of the American Film Market.

Read the complete November issue online and find it at DISCOP Johannesburg and MIP Cancun next week.