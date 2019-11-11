ViacomCBS Confirms Senior Exec Lineup

CBS and Viacom announced the senior executive structure for ViacomCBS‘s brand portfolios and divisions.

Jim Gianopulos will lead Filmed Entertainment and continue as chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount Pictures. Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1, CMT, and Logo, will serve as president of Entertainment & Youth Brands of ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, which adds Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and TV Land to his portfolio. David Nevins, chief creative officer of CBS and chairman and CEO of Showtime, will have additional oversight of CBS Television Studios, BET, and the company’s interest in The CW, a joint venture between CBS and Warner Bros. Scott Mills will continue to serve as president of BET.

Carolyn Kroll Reidy will be responsible for the company’s publishing assets. Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, will head the company’s kids and young adult content offering as president of Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. Joe Ianniello will lead as chairman and CEO of CBS.