Poland’s Golden Media Picks Up ‘Dance Revolution’ From Armoza

Armoza Formats confirmed that the primetime competition Dance Revolution has been acquired in Poland by Golden Media Polska.

Coming from Québecor Content and Fair-Play for Canada’s TVA, Dance Revolution features all types of dancers who compete against one another and are judged by a 360-degree shot of their performances.

Avi Armoza, CEO of Armoza Formats, said, “We are thrilled with the success Dance Revolution is seeing worldwide and are excited to be adding Poland to the list of countries who want to revolutionize their dance competition formats.”