Japan Prize 2019 Winners Revealed

The winners for the Japan Prize were announced today at an awards ceremony held at the NHK Broadcasting Center in Tokyo.

Established in 1965, the Japan Prize awards celebrate programming focused on education and media. Contest entries and proposals totaled 288, from 54 different countries and regions. Buddha in Africa received the Grand Prix Japan Prize. Music in the Box – Finding Sound was awarded The Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Prize, while Submarine Mysteries at the End of the World was recognized with The Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Prize.

Buddha in Africa was also honored with The Minister of Foreign Affairs Prize in the youth division. The Governor of Tokyo Prize in the lifelong learning division went to Humanity 4.0.