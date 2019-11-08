GMA Dramas See Excellent Viewership In Kenya

GMA Worldwide and Kenya’s Standard Media Group partnered to bring English-dubbed versions of GMA dramas to broadcast on KTN TV.

According to data collected from the African surveying platform Geopoll, GMA romantic drama Once Again debuted with 1.4 million viewers and reached 2.3 million viewers. The Other Mrs. Real reached 1.8 million in viewership, as did comedic drama Family Jewels.

Until We Meet Again and Someone To Watch Over Me also aired on KTN TV, earning 1.5 mill and 1.4 million in viewership figures, respectively.