Up The Ladder: Nevision

London-based independent producer Nevision brought on Anne Morrison as creative director of Factual Programmes.

Morrison will spearhead the expansion of Nevision’s slate of factual programming. She will also sit on the Nevision board. Prior to joining Nevision in her new position, Morrison executive produced feature documentary Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards for the company.

In the past, she held senior management positions for more than 20 years at the BBC. She also serves as chair of Pearson College London, as board director of Women in Film and Television, and as a trustee of the Charleston Trust and of Watersprite International Student Film Festival.