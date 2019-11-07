EspañaTV Heads To France On SFR And Free

EspañaTV, the Spanish-language channel bouquet from AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) and Atresmedia Internacional, will be available in France on the IPTV platforms SFR and Free.

The seven-channel package includes Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, and Sol Música from AMCNISE, as well as Antena 3 Internacional, Atreseries, and Atrescine from Atresmedia.

Manuel Balsera, executive vice president and managing director of AMCNISE, remarked, “These new launches build on AMCNISE’s presence in the French pay-TV market and highlight the growing demand from operators for our high-quality, distinctive content and brands as we continue to expand our footprint internationally. EspañaTV is now seen on several pay-TV platforms across Europe, and we are looking forward to building on our partnership with Atresmedia and operators across the region to increase the reach of this outstanding channel bouquet.”