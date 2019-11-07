EspañaTV, the Spanish-language channel bouquet from AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) and Atresmedia Internacional, will be available in France on the IPTV platforms SFR and Free.

The seven-channel package includes Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, and Sol Música from AMCNISE, as well as Antena 3 Internacional, Atreseries, and Atrescine from Atresmedia.

Manuel Balsera, executive vice president and managing director of AMCNISE, remarked, “These new launches build on AMCNISE’s presence in the French pay-TV market and highlight the growing demand from operators for our high-quality, distinctive content and brands as we continue to expand our footprint internationally. EspañaTV is now seen on several pay-TV platforms across Europe, and we are looking forward to building on our partnership with Atresmedia and operators across the region to increase the reach of this outstanding channel bouquet.”

Please follow and like us: