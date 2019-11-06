FilmRise Announces ‘1275 Days’ TVoD Release

FilmRise will be releasing the documentary 1275 Days via TVoD on March 3, 2020.

Directed by Carlye Rubin and Katie Green, 1275 Days revolves around 15-year-old Blake Layman, as his family attempts to reduce his 55-year sentence for Felony Murder. The documentary is featured in the official selection of DOC NYC and will screen November 8, 2019.

1275 Days will be available on DVD and BluRay and to rent or download on iTunes, Prime Video, and Google Play beginning March 3.