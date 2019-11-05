All3media Int’l Sells ‘Blinded’ To ProSiebenSat.1

All3media International inked deals for Blinded with broadcasters in Europe and Australia.

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 acquired broadcast rights and it will air the Swedish-language thriller on SAT.1 emotions in spring 2020. Additionally, NPO in the Netherlands and Syn hf in Iceland picked up TV rights, while SBS in Australia secured digital rights. Produced by FLX for C More and TV4, in association with All3media International, Blinded centers on journalist Bea Farkas who suspects a bank is hiding dark activity.

Jonathan Hughes, sales manager, EMEA North, at all3media international, commented, “The demand for international drama is stronger than ever, and we are continuing to expand our portfolio by looking beyond English language content and partnering with acclaimed creative talent from around the world. As part of that strategy, this major international coproduction represented our first key investment in Scandinavia, and we’re delighted to see that now bearing fruit with these initial deals.”