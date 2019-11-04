VIS Inks First-Look Deal With Santiago Segura

Viacom International Studios signed a first-look agreement with Santiago Segura’s production company, Bowfinger International Pictures.

The recent deal will grant Viacom International Studios the first revision rights and preferential acquisition of any projects by Segura and his production company. Known as an actor, screenwriter, director, and producer, Segura received acclaim for his feature film Torrente 1: The Silly Arm of the Law, as well as Sin Rodeos, and Padre No Hay Más Que Uno.

Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of Viacom International Studios, remarked, “It is magnificent to have finalized this agreement with a talent as recognized as Santiago. This alliance opens up great opportunities by combining Santiago’s extraordinary creativity with the global reach of the VIS.”