Toon2Tango To Distribute ‘Monster Park’

Toon2Tango announced a distribution deal for the animated series Monster Park.

Produced by Zentropa Belgium and JA Film, Monster Park revolves around three kids who are training to be monster hunters with the help of their grandfather.

Jo Daris, chief creative officer of Toon2Tango, commented, “This is a wildly inventive story which takes on the popular themes of monsters and monster hunters but does so in a new and very appealing way with the help of some extraordinary characters, fantastically witty writing and stylish animation. We’re delighted to be on board with Monster Park, which we feel will have enormous appeal to kids everywhere.”