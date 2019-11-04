Alfred Haber Acquires Int’l Distribution Rights To ‘Shallow Grave’

Alfred Haber Television picked up the exclusive international distribution rights, excluding the U.K., to Shallow Grave.

Produced in the U.K. and the U.S. by Hunch Media, the reality series recounts true stories of unconventional murders, such as when the victims’ bodies have been transported to a deposition site. Shallow Grave airs on Crime & Investigation U.K.

Haber said, “We are pleased to be working with producers Hunch Media and offering Shallow Grave to our international broadcasters. A murder involving a ‘shallow grave’ is one of the greatest crime puzzles of all, and this riveting series is certain to keep audiences around the world on the edge of their seats.”