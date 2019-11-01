Nippon TV’s ‘Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom’ Wins Big at Tokyo Drama Awards

Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom, a drama series from Nippon Television Network Corporation, a commercial broadcast network and production powerhouse in Japan, won the Grand Prix for Series Drama at this year’s Tokyo Drama Awards, which were held on October 28. In addition, the show’s Masaki Suda also picked up the prestigious award for Best Performance by an Actor. Nippon TV series were also awarded Best Director (Yuichi Fukuda for From Today, It’s My Turn!) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Haru Kuroki in Weakest Beast).