VIMN Americas Inks Deal With Movistar Colombia

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Americas announced an agreement with Movistar Colombia.

As part of the terms of the deal, Movistar Colombia will provide Noggin, Nick Jr.’s SVoD service, beginning tomorrow, November 1, 2019. Noggin makes available a variety of children’s entertainment, such as beloved animation titles like Paw Patrol and Nella The Princess Knight.

Movistar also offers other VIMN brands, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, Paramount Channel, and Telefe, among others.