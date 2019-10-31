HBO Europe Premieres ‘The Sleepers’ In November

HBO Europe will present new espionage drama The Sleepers on November 17, 2019.

Produced by HBO Europe’s Tereza Polachova and Steve Matthews, The Sleepers revolves around a married couple, Marie and Viktor, who left Czechoslovakia under dramatic circumstances. After some unexpected events following the political turmoil in East Germany, Hungary, and Poland, Marie finds herself in a hospital while Viktor has disappeared. The series is helmed by Ivan Zacharias and written by Ondrej Gabriel.

The Sleepers will debut across all HBO Europe territories, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.