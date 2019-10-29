Electric Entertainment To Launch Video Podcast Network

Electric Entertainment launched its new podcast network Electric Surge.

Electric Surge will feature a variety of podcasts, with video versions available through the recently announced linear channel ElectricNOW. Electric Entertainment collaborated with Mark A. Altman, who serves as executive producer on the Electric Surge podcast slate alongside Electric Entertainment CEO Dean Devlin. The podcast network will showcase over 100 hours of programming, including Inglorious Treksperts, Best Movies Never Made, and Disco Nights, among others.

Altman remarked, “I’m thrilled to be working with Dean Devlin to help curate and produce top-flight podcasts spotlighting the most significant aspects of popular culture. In a short time we’ve managed to amass a dedicated and extensive fan base for our line-up of podcasts, thanks to our approach of combining entertainment with expertise from all our hosts who are leaders in their fields.”