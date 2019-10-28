Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia Entertainment

WarnerMedia Entertainment appointed Corie Henson to the role of executive vice president, head of Unscripted Programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV.

Henson will oversee development and production of unscripted content for all three cable brands. Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Henson served as executive vice president of Alternative Entertainment at the Fox Broadcasting Company.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, remarked, “We couldn’t be in better hands as we make a big push on our unscripted business. With Corie’s leadership, we intend to increase output and momentum in our already solid base of unscripted shows.”