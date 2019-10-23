HBO Max Greenlights Four ‘Adventure Time’ Specials

HBO Max ordered four one-hour specials of the Adventure Time franchise.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the four specials titled Adventure Time: Distant Lands will continue to follow the unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, best friends who traveled across the mystical land of Ooo. The first two specials, BMO and Obsidian, will premiere exclusively on the streaming service in 2020, followed by the remaining two, Wizard City and Together Again.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, remarked, “The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say ‘Slam-bam-in-a-can!'”