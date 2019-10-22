Kew Media Licenses ‘Robotech’ To Funimation

Kew Media Distribution licensed the anime Robotech: The Series and its sequel films, Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles and Robotech 2: The Sentinels, to Funimation, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television.

From Harmony Gold and Tatsunoko Production, the animated series takes place at a time when the human race is under pressure from a fleet of alien warships. The recent agreement finds Funimation with all worldwide rights, excluding Japan, for the anime, including VoD, EST, home entertainment, and merchandising.

Jonathan Ford (pictured), EVP Sales of Kew Media Distribution, said, “Funimation is the ‘go-to’ destination for sub and dub and we are very pleased to have licensed Robotech to this global anime powerhouse where it will join the very best series in the genre. We know this highly-regarded and incredibly popular cult animation series will excite and delight Robotech fans around the globe.”