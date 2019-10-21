Up The Ladder: Buccaneer Media

Buccaneer Media appointed Richard Tulk-Hart (pictured) as joint CEO.

Tulk-Hart will serve alongside founder Tony Wood. He will lead the commercialization of the company’s projects and push business growth, while Wood will be responsible for creative development and production. Tulk-Hart formerly served as managing director of international distribution, formats, and co-productions at A+E Networks.

Wood commented, “Richard joining Buccaneer is a game changer for us – his record speaks for itself. Our development slate together with Richard’s heavyweight commercial expertise feels like the final piece of the puzzle for our business and I’m thrilled to be working alongside him.”