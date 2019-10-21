Studio 100 Media Inks Deals For ‘Heidi’ S2

Studio 100 Media secured pre-sales for season two of the CGI-animated series Heidi.

Produced by Studio 100 Animation, the second season of Heidi will be finished by December 2019. The series is based on the popular children’s book Heidi’s Years of Wandering and Learning by Johanna Spyri. New broadcasters for the series include Canal Panda for Portugal, TVPabc for Poland, MTVA for Hungary, RTVS for Slovakia, ProPlus for Slovenia, and LRT for Lithuania.

Dorian Buhr, head of Distribution at Studio 100 Media, remarked, “Heidi is a truly wonderful family brand with a great track record. We are delighted with the pre-sales and our deals with these broadcast partners will ensure that Heidi will continue to be popular and win a new generation of fans.”