GMA Brings Three New Dramas To Myanmar

GMA Worldwide, the distribution arm of GMA Network, partnered with content distributors in Myanmar for the premiere of three dramas in the country.

My Korean Jagiya (pictured) recently finished its airing on MWD Channel. Due to a partnership with Family Entertainment, romantic drama Once Again will debut on Myanmar’s free-to-air channel 5 Plus on October 23, 2019.

Additionally, romantic comedy series The One That Got Away recently premiered on Channel 7 on October 19.