All3media Int’l Signs First-Look Deal With Fredbird Entertainment

All3media International signed a first-look development deal with production company Fredbird Entertainment.

Fredbird Entertainment will create a series of factual programs about the Australian Outback. Maartje Horchner, EVP of Content at All3media International, stated, “The international success of Australian content exploring the richness of the Outback has shown that there is keen global appetite for what this vast region has to offer. We are thrilled to have licensed Fredbird’s Extreme Salvage Squad (pictured) to over 50 territories – and are now delighted to embark on this new partnership with Fredbird Entertainment to develop programming that brings forth the best of the Outback’s rich vein of stories.”