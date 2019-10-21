A+E Networks U.K. Orders ‘Evil Up Close’ From FirstLook TV

A+E Networks U.K. and A+E Networks International ordered new episodes of Evil Up Close from FirstLook TV.

Returning after a four-year hiatus, the true crime series investigates murder cases and features interviews with detectives, prosecutors, and family members of those involved. Evil Up Close will premiere on Crime+Investigation in the U.K. in January 2020. A+E Networks International will handle international distribution.

Diana Carter, commissioning editor and head of Talent at A+E Networks U.K., said, “We are pleased to bring another unmissable series of Evil Up Close back to Crime+Investigation. In keeping with our strategy to deliver trusted and authentic U.K. content, these new episodes retain a keen focus on the essence of true crime which puts storytelling through the lens of those closely impacted center stage.”