The Africa Channel Sponsors Master Classes At DISCOP Joburg

DISCOP Johannesburg will spotlight a series of master classes and panel discussions sponsored by The Africa Channel (TAC) as part of this year’s DISCOPRO programming.

To be held from November 20-22, 2019, DISCOP Johannesburg will place a strong emphasis on African TV projects in development, South African partnerships, and the animation sector. The DISCOPRO programming track will feature sessions on how independent producers can effectively export content for multicultural audiences.

Narendra Reddy, EVP and General Manager, The Africa Channel, remarked, “We are proud to partner with the DISCOPRO conference program, which presents both an educational opportunity and an information exchange to accelerate growth in the Africa entertainment and media sector. The global technology shifts in content consumption and distribution presents a significant opportunity for producers on the continent to access new markets and the breadth of speakers and the panelists will seek to address any perceived barriers to entry.”