HBO Max Picks Up U.S. Streaming Rights To Studio Ghibli Films

HBO Max secured the U.S. streaming rights to the complete Studio Ghibli feature film library in a deal with North American distributor GKIDS.

HBO Max will launch with 21 feature films from Studio Ghibli, including Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle. HBO Max will roll out in spring of 2020.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, said, “Studio Ghibli films are visually breathtaking, completely immersive experiences. Exciting, enchanting, and deeply humanistic, these wonderful films have captured people’s hearts around the world, and we are proud to showcase them in an accessible way for even more fans through HBO Max.”