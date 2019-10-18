CBS Extends Contract With Stephen Colbert

CBS announced a contract extension with Stephen Colbert to continue on as host of The Late Show through August 2023.

Colbert began hosting The Late Show in September 2015, and his original contract was through August 2020. He serves as host, writer, and executive producer for The Late Show, as well as executive producer for the Showtime series Our Cartoon President.

David Nevins, chief creative officer at CBS Corporation, and chairman and chief executive officer at Showtime Networks, stated, “[Colbert’s] monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen’s couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late night’s largest and most desirable audience. We’re incredibly proud of the broadcast and thrilled to extend our relationship with Stephen for years to come.”