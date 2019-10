MADD’s ‘Crash’ Heads to Afghanistan, While ‘Kuzgun’ Goes to Romania

MADD Entertainment Group has licensed Ay Yapim series Crash to Afghanistan’s Moby Group, marking the first deal to be signed between the two companies. Crash has been licensed to more than 50 countries worldwide. In other MADD news, the company has licensed romantic drama Kuzgun to Romania’s PRO TV, part of the CME Group.