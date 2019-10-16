Series Mania Places Call For Series And Projects

Series Mania Festival announced its “Call for Series” to be considered for the 2020 programming.

Last year, the festival featured 31 world premieres as part of its programming. Out of the “Call for Series,” the festival will select 70 series. The Series Mania Forum also announced its “Call for Projects” to be submitted for the Forum’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. Sixteen projects will be selected to be pitched before industry decision makers and professionals. One project will be awarded with a 50,000 euro prize. The deadline for both is January 10, 2020.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, remarked, “Our mission with Series Mania is to find the best emerging talents in Europe and beyond, link the best projects with the right people, and help to foster the next big hit in the series industry. Thanks to the Forum, we are offering industry professionals the best in development and co-production opportunities from both expected and unexpected countries.”