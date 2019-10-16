NBCU International Formats Inks Deal For ‘Making It’ In Finland

NBCUniversal International Formats signed its first international deal with Rabbit Films for Making It in Finland.

The reality competition series was originally produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. The local version will feature contestants from across Finland competing in challenges to demonstrate their skill in crafting and DIY projects.

The Finnish version will air on Discovery Finland’s TV5 and the streaming service Dplay.