FOX Entertainment Partners With Propagate

FOX Entertainment partnered with Propagate to distribute its unscripted programming.

As FOX Entertainment’s international distribution partner, Propagate will distribute FOX unscripted programming and format rights for worldwide territories, excluding the U.S. and Canada. Headed by co-CEOs Ben Silverman and Howard Owens, the Los Angeles-based content and distribution studio will handle the program sales and format rights to First Responders Live, Ultimate Tag, and The Masked Singer, among others.

Amy Carney, COO at FOX Entertainment, stated, “It should come as no surprise that a key part of FOX Entertainment’s growth strategy is the overseas distribution of its programming. Ben, Howard and their entire team have such a thorough understanding of the overseas market. It was important for us to find a partner that shared our entrepreneurial spirit, and we are excited to move forward.”