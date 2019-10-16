CBSSI Inks Licensing Deal With NBCUniversal For ‘Evil’

CBS Studios International and NBCUniversal International Networks announced an exclusive licensing agreement for Evil.

Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions, the new television series follows a skeptical psychologist as she joins a priest-in-training and a contractor to explore unexplained mysteries. Evil will debut on Universal TV in Latin America on October 31, 2019.

Barry Chamberlain, president of Sales for CBS Studios International, remarked, “We’re excited to expand our NBCUniversal International Networks partnership with the launch of Evil in Latin America. This is a smart, sophisticated drama from acclaimed producers Robert and Michelle King, and continues the long line of high-quality, compelling dramas we distribute around the world.”