Amazon Prime Video Picks Up ‘Backdoor’ From Viacom

Viacom International Studios confirmed that Amazon Prime Video acquired Backdoor‘s first season Humor por donde no lo esperas.

Backdoor, the viral YouTube comedy channel, is the Spanish-language version of Porta dos Fundos, the multi-platform comedy powerhouse from Brazil. Comedy Central Latin America aired the first season from Backdoor in September. The full series will be available on Prime Video later this year in Latin America.

Guillermo Borensztein, VP of Content Sales and Co-productions at Viacom International Studios, said, “We are overwhelmed with the positive reception of Backdoor in Mexico and thrilled to expand the audience through Amazon Prime Video. Backdoor is the latest project to launch between Viacom and Prime Video, and we are very excited to continue strengthening this relationship.”