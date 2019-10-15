SPI/FilmBox To Air ‘Narcos’ In November

SPI/FilmBox licensed the first three seasons of Narcos and its fourth season, Narcos: Mexico.

All four seasons will have their linear television premiere in November on FilmBox channels in Benelux, Turkey, and the Middle East, and on Stopklatka and Kino TV in Poland. Seasons one through three depict the rise and fall of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, and the fourth season explores Félix Gallardo’s rise in leading the Guadalajara cartel in Mexico.

Magdalena Blasiak-Bielinska, head of Acquisitions at Kino Polska, part of the SPI International group, said, “We are proud to be working together with Gaumont on the launch of Narcos on TV. Narcos has enjoyed worldwide success and we look forward to expanding its reach via linear television in our territories.”