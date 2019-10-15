Sony’s ‘Can’t Touch This’ Format Hits The Croisette

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) brought the rebooted version of its original format Can’t Touch This to MIPCOM.

A live demonstration of the bungee game took place on Monday 14 and 15, providing participants with the opportunity to stretch as far as they could in order to win a variety of Sony electronics prizes. While the original placed contestants in obstacle courses, the re-imagined version introduces challenges with comedic twists, incorporating bungee ropes, bubble wrap, and more. SPT produced a new pilot in September, filming in Mexico before a live audience.

Sarah Edwards, SVP of Global Unscripted Formats, said, “We’re so excited to reboot this exceptional and fun format. It really speaks to SPT’s commitment to believing in creative and innovative ideas and leveraging our advantage as an independent studio to carry out our vision for great programming.”