Electric Entertainment Launches OTT Linear Channel

Electric Entertainment launched its OTT linear channel, Electric NOW.

The new ad-supported, digital channel will showcase original programming from the Los Angeles-based production and distribution company, bundled with third-party content. More than 300 hours of film and television programming will be available at the channel’s launch, including The Librarian, The Outpost, The Triangle, and more. Electric NOW will be available on multiple platforms, including Stirr, XUMO, and Distro TV.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, stated, “Electric NOW represents an incredibly exciting new phase for our company. We are inviting our viewers to a singular channel to find our content. By bundling together our titles all on one platform, we are able to aggregate our remarkably loyal fans.”