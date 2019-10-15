CBSSI Announces Licensing Deal With Channel 4

CBS Studios International signed a content licensing deal with Channel 4 for the linear TV premiere of Star Trek: Discovery in the U.K.

The agreement also included the U.K. 2020 launch of CBS comedy Man With a Plan on E4.

Barry Chamberlain, president of Sales, CBS Studios International, remarked, “This agreement features the best of both worlds – premium subscription content from a global franchise and a very popular network comedy from America’s Most-Watched Network. Channel 4 is already a licensee for several of our top-rated franchises, including The Good Fight and Charmed, and we are confident they will have continued success with Star Trek: Discovery and Man With a Plan.”