Banijay Group Signs Option Deal With Guiness World Records

Guiness World Records (GWR) entered a year-long option agreement with Banijay Group, marking the brand’s biggest option deal for its primetime family entertainment format.

The deal spans 15 territories, including the U.K./Eire, the U.S., Australia, and Germany. Banijay Group’s Magnolia produced a five-part Italian version, La Notte Dei Record, which aired on TV8 in 2018.

Carlotta Rossi Spencer, SVP of Format Acquisitions at Banijay Group, remarked, “With a brand that resonates worldwide, a format that is both scalable and hugely versatile, and an incredibly well-established audience and fan base, the potential for a collaboration was obvious. Already we’ve seen the show performing well in Italy and are now looking forward to traveling it further across our footprint.”