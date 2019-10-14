Kew Media Sells ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’ S3 To Ovation

The American arts network Ovation acquired the U.S. broadcast rights to season three of Frankie Drake Mysteries from Kew Media Distribution.

The deal also included documentary Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark, six seasons of comedy-drama series Republic of Doyle, and documentary Althea. Season three of Frankie Drake Mysteries will air in the U.S. beginning April 2020.

Jennifer Askin, VP of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, commented, “We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Ovation. Previous Frankie Drake Mysteries have been a very successful part of their recent schedule and we look forward to seeing season three back on screen next year. We are also pleased the fabulous Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark documentary by acclaimed director and producer Jon Brewer has landed on the U.S.’s only dedicated arts network and will be seen by so many viewers.”