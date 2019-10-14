GRB Studios Secures Celebrity-Driven Program Sales

GRB Studios announced a host of celebrity-driven programming sales.

Brazil’s Globo picked up documentary Remembering Whitney, NBCU Latin America and South Africa’s MNET secured roundtable-interview series Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter, and RTL Netherlands acquired docu-series Irreconcilable Differences.

Sarah Coursey, SVP of International at GRB Studios, said, “GRB is thrilled to provide compelling, celebrity-driven content to broadcasters across the globe, keeping audiences updated on the most current and exciting news and perspectives from the world’s biggest stars. Buyers looking for intriguing and in-depth stories and interviews featuring Hollywood A-Listers are consistently turning to GRB to entertain their audiences.”