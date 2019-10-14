FilmRise Partners With Eagle Rock On ‘Icon’ Co-Pro

Eagle Rock Entertainment and FilmRise announced the exclusive co-production of Icon: Music Through The Lens.

The six-part documentary series shares the stories behind the greatest music images, featuring the musicians and photographers in front of and behind the lens. FilmRise has joined as a partner in North America, while Sky Arts in the U.K. also partnered with Eagle on the series. Icon showcases performances and interviews with Elton John, Mick Jagger, Beyoncé, Noel Gallagher, and Britney Spears, among many others.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher stated, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Eagle Rock on this fabulous documentary series. It is a unique way of looking at rock music history, through the eyes of the photographers who captured these legendary performers and performances.”