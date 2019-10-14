Banijay Group Announces The Natural Studios Launch

Banijay Group launched The Natural Studios with Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman.

The new production label solidifies Banijay Group’s position as a global leader in the development of adventure television content. Led by Grylls and Shoopman, The Natural Studios will develop original IP for traditional and digital platforms, covering non-scripted and scripted projects. The Natural Studios’ current roster of programming includes Hostile Planet, Eco-Challenge, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, You Vs Wild, and The Island.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Group, said, “In a crowded marketplace, with many new players, only strong talents can cut through and as the face of adventure globally, Bear does just this. Both he and Del bring an incredibly strong portfolio and track record in this space and fit harmoniously with our existing catalog of world-class adventure entertainment brands.”